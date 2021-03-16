Vital Farms Appoints Matt Siler as Vice President of Investor Relations

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, today announced that Matt Siler has been appointed Vice President of Investor Relations, effective March 8, 2021. Siler is a finance executive with over 20 years of experience in investing and equity research spanning a range of global and emerging high-growth brands across the consumer sector. In his role leading the investor relations function, Siler will oversee the Company’s communications with the financial community, including institutional investors and sell-side analysts.



“We are pleased to welcome Matt, who brings extensive experience in equity research of companies across the consumer sector, to Vital Farms,” said Bo Meissner, Chief Financial Officer, Vital Farms. “Having worked on both the buy-side and sell-side for more than two decades, Matt brings a valued perspective to our Investor Relations function, a strong network of relationships across the investment community and a passion for our mission to bring ethical food to the table. Matt will be instrumental in ensuring effective communications with our stockholders.”

Siler joins Vital Farms from R5 Capital, a boutique consumer-centric equity research and consulting firm, where he was a founding partner and served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Analytics Officer since September 2019. Prior to R5 Capital, Siler was a Senior Analyst for Carbonado Capital, a hedge fund. He has also held Consumer Analyst roles at Balyasny Asset Management, Deutsche Bank and UBS O’Connor. Siler received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Dayton and is a CFA Charterholder.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 200 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 16,000 stores nationwide.

