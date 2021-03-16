Cover Genius Accelerates US Growth with Appointment of Darcy Shapiro as Chief Operating Officer, Americas, and Amir Massoudi as Global Chief Revenue Office

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cover Genius , the global insurtech leader whose insurance distribution platform provides protection for the customers of some of the world’s largest online companies, has named Darcy Shapiro Chief Operating Officer, Americas, and Amir Massoudi Global Chief Revenue Officer. The appointments reflect Cover Genius’ growth in the US marketplace as it continues to secure new partnerships.



“We are fortunate to have partnered with some of the world’s largest companies throughout the pandemic, and now have millions of commercial and personal insurance policies in force in more than 60 countries and sectors including travel, product, health, marine cargo, pet, property, ticketing and auto,” said Angus McDonald, Cover Genius CEO and Co-founder. “By integrating our XCover platform, partners are enjoying the benefits of a growth-oriented and user-centered platform that provides resilience, trust and peace of mind to millions in a seamless way.”

Based in New York, Shapiro initially joined Cover Genius in 2018 to lead insurance partnerships and legal in North America, Canada and Latin American markets and quickly established a 50-state MGA licensing model. Darcy brings 15+ years in various commercial and general insurance roles along with an extensive network and deep legal and compliance understanding that has led to the rapid growth of Cover Genius’ partner network that now includes global retailers such as eBay , Wayfair and South East Asian giant, Shopee ; leading travel companies, including Skyscanner plus global names within fintech, payments, logistics, auto, mobility, SaaS and property including Intuit Quickbooks, Booking Holdings, owner of Priceline, Kayak and Booking.com, Descartes ShipRush and Automatrix.

Amir Massoudi assumes the newly-created role of Global CRO, where he will control partner integrations, account management, mid-market sales and various growth and margin expansion initiatives from San Francisco. Formerly SVP of Analytics and Partner Services for Cover Genius, Massoudi and his team oversee the company’s data analytics API, BrightWrite. BrightWrite optimizes price and product in real-time and is a key contributor to the company’s accelerating premiums, performance and partner acquisition in a competitive market, which is otherwise beholden to the legacy systems of the insurance industry.

“Darcy and Amir have played an integral part in our success. Darcy is a phenomenal leader who has consistently demonstrated a unique and rare ability to innovate in a tightly regulated environment, while Amir has the rare combination of a scientific background, exceptional product skills developed working for global tech companies and a creative growth mindset that has proven priceless for partners and prospects alike,” said McDonald. “We are extremely proud to have them join our executive team as we continue to extend our global insurance capability and reach into more insurance lines.”

In addition, Julio Castellón has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Partnerships for Latin America to further build Cover Genius’ LatAm partner network that includes travel giant, Despegar, and Skyscanner who utilize Cover Genius’ technology and regional licensing. Julio brings more than 25 years of senior partner and leadership experience. He has lived in six countries, speaks four languages and holds a Master of Science-Marketing.

About Darcy Shapiro

Darcy Shapiro joined Cover Genius from The Hartford, where she was the Product Director for Cyber, Tech, Media and Miscellaneous Professional Liability products. She also spent time at AIG and the specialty division of Liberty Mutual in different roles including claims and litigation management. Darcy is an active, sponsored member of Chief, an executive leadership network focused on driving more women into senior leadership positions and supporting them once there. Darcy is a licensed attorney and began her career practicing insurance defense in New York. Darcy has honors degrees in English and Computer Applications from the University of Notre Dame, and a law degree from Fordham University School of Law.

About Amir Massoudi

Before joining Cover Genius, Amir Massoudi was VP of Product and Growth at Freelancer.com overseeing all revenue, product management, data science and customer operations. He has authored numerous articles, patents and papers relating to machine learning, computer vision and numerical analysis and holds a masters degree in Computer Science specializing in Machine Learning and Computer Vision from University of New South Wales, Australia.

About Cover Genius :

Cover Genius is a global insurance technology company with offices in North America, the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Singapore, India, Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, New Zealand, and Australia. Cover Genius’ vision is to protect all the customers of the world’s largest online companies and it counts some of the world’s biggest online brands including Booking Holdings, eBay, Tile, Wayfair, Intuit, Despegar, Automatrix, AXS, Ola, and the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan, Shopee, among its partners. Cover Genius’ award-winning technologies include XCover , its global insurance distribution platform and XClaim , an API for instant payment of approved claims that delivers an NPS of +65, a result that has been independently recognized as the highest for any insurance company globally. XClaim executes thousands of bank transfers per month into 90+ currencies, and it also allows partners or customers to choose other forms of payment including store credit, e-wallet and card top-ups.

Cover Genius co-creates insurance products with partners, enabled by its ability to produce regulated products in 60+ countries & all 50 US States.

Cover Genius Media Contact:

Shelley Petri

spetri@daddibrand.com