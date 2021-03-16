Guardian Capital LP Launches two new ETFs to help Canadian Investors Capitalize on Global Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP (Guardian Capital) is excited to announce the launch of Guardian Fundamental All Country Equity ETF and Guardian Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Guardian ETFs), which are expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) when the market opens this morning.



These Guardian ETFs are designed to leverage the global capabilities of GuardCap Asset Management Limited (GuardCap), a London-based subsidiary of Guardian Capital regarded for their uncompromising long-term focus on wealth creation and high-quality companies capable of sustainable, above-average growth.

“In today’s unique market environment, we are proud to offer Canadian investors access to global opportunities uncovered by GuardCap’s high-conviction, experienced portfolio management teams,” said Barry Gordon, Managing Director and Head of Canadian Retail Asset Management at Guardian Capital. “We believe the addition of these ETFs further strengthens our overall fund lineup, diversifying opportunities for investors searching for high-quality growth.”

Guardian Fundamental All Country Equity ETF combines complementary developed and emerging markets strategies, seeking a concentrated portfolio of high-quality companies capable of sustainable, above-average growth over the long term, and Guardian Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF offers an emerging markets equity strategy, seeking 25-30 high-quality companies capable of persistent, sustainable growth.

For more details, visit: guardiancapital.com/investmentsolutions/etfs/.

About the Guardian ETFs

Guardian Fundamental All Country Equity ETF (TSX: GGAC) seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing, directly or indirectly, primarily in equity or equity-related securities with exposure to global markets. This Guardian ETF takes a disciplined, fundamental bottom-up approach to security selection and is broadly diversified by issuer, sector and geographic region, without being subject to minimum or maximum allocation constraints by country. Under normal market conditions, this Guardian ETF targets a range of 60-90% allocation in developed market equities and 10-40% allocation in emerging market equities.

Guardian Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (TSX: GGEM) seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing, directly or indirectly, primarily in equity or equity-related securities with exposure to emerging market economies. This Guardian ETF takes a disciplined, fundamental bottom-up approach to security selection and is diversified by issuer, sector and geographic region, without being subject to minimum or maximum allocation constraints by country.

Each Guardian ETF has closed its initial offering of unhedged ETF units (Units). All Units of the Guardian ETFs are denominated in Canadian dollars.

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and each of the Guardian ETFs. Additionally, Guardian Capital manages portfolios for defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited. For further information on Guardian Capital, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited is a diversified financial services company founded in 1962. Guardian operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. As at December 31, 2020, Guardian had C$46 billion of assets under management and C$22 billion of assets under administration. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio, which had a fair market value of C$633 million at December 31, 2020. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the TSX; in 2019, Guardian celebrated 50 years as a listed company. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

About GuardCap Asset Management Limited

GuardCap Asset Management Limited, a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited, is a specialist investment company based in London, England. It is solely focused on managing concentrated, bottom-up strategies constructed on an “index-agnostic” basis for institutional investors. Its strategies are: global equities and global emerging markets. Guardian Capital has retained GuardCap to act as sub-advisor of certain investment funds managed by Guardian Capital. GuardCap will directly or indirectly manage the portfolio of the Guardian ETFs. To learn more about GuardCap, visit www.guardcap.co.uk.

For further information, please contact:

Angela Shim

(416) 947-8009

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase Guardian ETFs and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in Guardian ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about the Guardian ETFs is contained in their prospectus. Guardian ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of a Guardian ETF on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Guardian ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.