VRTCAL Ranks No. 179 on Inc. Magazine’s List of California’s Fastest Growing Private Companies

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VRTCAL , a leading mobile SSP focused on demand-path optimization (DPO) for mobile app developers, today announced it ranked No. 179 on Inc. Magazine’s second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies.



As new privacy regulations impact the digital marketplace, VRTCAL’s platform provides a more efficient ecosystem for mobile app advertising. Since VRTCAL's founding, the company has continually offered technology and services that together empower mobile publishers, enabling them to monetize their efforts and maximize their outcomes.

“We're thrilled to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in California,” said VRTCAL’s Founder and President, Todd Wooten. “We wholeheartedly value the publisher experience and have worked hard over the last few years to build a technology that provides a direct path between publishers and advertisers while remaining flexible and agile enough to adjust to industry changes that impact publisher integration, rules and regulations. This noteworthy recognition is a true testament to our business approach.”

In 2020 alone, VRTCAL launched its first SDKs, self-serve and display mediation services , announced its SaaS offerings , released its 2.0 SDKs with support for VAST and rewarded video and was honored as the 290th company on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list . The company regularly adds services and features to its platform to keep its clients ahead of industry change and will continue to innovate in 2021 and beyond.

“This list proves the power of companies in California no matter the industry,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”

The companies on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in California. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 535% and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 40,000 people and added nearly $7 billion to the California economy. Companies based in major metro areas — Los Angeles, the Bay Area and San Diego — brought in the highest revenue overall.

To view the complete list of winners, please visit: https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/california .

About VRTCAL Markets, Inc. (“VRTCAL”)

VRTCAL is a mobile Supply Side Platform (SSP), focused on reducing the vertical distance between mobile publishers and advertisers and developing technologies that make a difference. The company provides mobile app developers and publishers with innovative technology for the delivery of advertising. The VRTCAL platform is a proprietary architecture that offers SaaS services focused on demand-path optimization, SDKs, oRTB, multiple mediation types and a MarketPlace with premium brands and advertisers.

About the Inc. 5000 Regionals

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.