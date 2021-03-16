Deem Partners With FCM to Offer Clients Unmatched Flexibility and Options in Corporate Travel Booking Software

/EIN News/ -- Oakland, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, today announced its partnership with travel management company FCM. Both companies place a high value on their focus on people and innovative technology, resulting in an enormous opportunity for the businesses to continue collaborating following the initial success of shared customer, Toyota.

“Our global clients, large and small, tell us that Deem offers a unique blend of innovative technology and people who have an unmatched level of attentiveness to customer needs and expectations,” said Deem President David Grace. “Those two elements provide a platform that allows us to place the traveler at the heart of everything we do. We’re confident that partnering with FCM and the exceptional focus on white glove service and advanced tech will help us further our mission to transform travel.”

“FCM values partnerships,“ said Billy McDonough, President of FCM Travel Solutions, Americas. “The team at Deem has been fantastic to work with and their shared interest in the customer experience resonates so well with our culture. The opportunities for future partnerships are endless when you have a partnership that values the same things – our people and our customers.”

The Deem platform was one of the key pieces of success for Toyota. As customers are finding they need to pivot in these uncertain times, Deem’s agility allows it to create innovative travel technology solutions to help customers regain their footing and continue moving forward.

A prime example is Deem’s new Travel SafetyCheck feature, which was conceived, built and delivered in just 90 days. Travel SafetyCheck provides COVID-19 and other safety information for flights and hotels within the booking flow, so travelers have the exact information they need at the time they need it most.

"I want to thank Deem from the bottom of my heart for the SafetyCheck enhancement,” said Rebecca Jeffries, travel services manager at Toyota. “We spent a lot of time creating information pages and providing links to supplier sites so our travelers can find the safety protocols, but this puts it (and more!) at the point of booking and makes it so much simpler to digest. It is brilliant!"

For more information on Travel SafetyCheck, visit Deem.com/SafetyCheck.

About FCM Travel Solutions:

FCM Travel Solutions is one of the largest travel management companies in the world, and the flagship global business travel division of Flight Centre Travel Group. FCM’s network spans 97+ countries, employing over 6000 staff. At the heart of FCM’s business model are our highly experienced people who operate in small teams and are empowered to deliver exceptional customer service to their clients. We never use call centers. The combination of our people’s expertise, supplier relations, unrivaled negotiating strength and innovative technology solutions, has positioned FCM as a leading business travel partner for large national, multi-national and global corporations. For the last eight consecutive years FCM has been named the World's Leading Travel Management Company at the World Travel Awards. www.fcmtravel.com

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. With its corporate travel booking and management platform that allows travel managers to customize their programs, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, enabling more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem, a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings, is now part of the fifth largest travel company in the world. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

Diana Brandon Deem 415-590-8414 dbrandon@deem.com