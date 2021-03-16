PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Route 699 Project in McKean Township, Erie County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to virtual plans display the project to replace the bridge that carries Route 699 (Route 99/Edinboro Road) over Interstate 90 in McKean Township, Erie County.

The bridge is located on Route 699 approximately three miles north of the intersection with Grubb Road (Route 4011).

The existing four span adjacent box beam bridge will be replaced with a two span prestressed beam bridge with a concrete deck. Proposed work will include latex concrete wearing surface, concrete barriers, and updated guiderail. Plans also increase the roadway elevation approaching the bridge.

Work is expected to start in the spring of 2022.

The bridge is expected to be closed for approximately six months during construction. A 7.6-mile detour will be posted using Hershey Road (Route 4010), and Grubb Road.

The existing adjacent box beam bridge was built in 1959 and rehabilitated in 1987. It is classified as poor condition. Approximately 5,000 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The virtual plans display includes a handout and an online comment form. It can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1, clicking on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Erie County box then the tile marked Route 699 Bridge Replacement.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display/meeting will be held online only. It will be open from March 15 to March 29, 2021. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Mitch Fabry at mifabry@pa.gov or 814-678-7353.

The purpose of the virtual plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Mitchell Fabry, PennDOT Project Manager at mifabry@pa.gov, or 814-678-7353.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

