PennDOT to Host Virtual Industry Outreach Event for PA Major Bridge P3 Initiative

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) P3 Office will be holding a virtual industry outreach event for the Major Bridge P3 Initiative on Monday, March 29, at 1 p.m.

The industry outreach event will provide information for firms or teams that are interested in pursuing the upcoming opportunity for a progressive P3 to replace up to nine major bridges across the Commonwealth. The presentation will include an overview of P3 goals, details about the bridges being considered and an anticipated P3 procurement timeline.

This meeting will be a live, virtual event that can accommodate all participants. To join the event on March 29, please use this link: Virtual Industry Outreach Event For more information on the project, please visit p3.pa.gov