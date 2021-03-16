Mosquito Control Spraying of Woodland Pools to Begin

A helicopter contracted by DNREC Mosquito Control sprays for woodland pool mosquitoes.

Spring Campaign Will Reduce Numbers of Year’s First Biting Mosquitoes

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will begin annual spraying of spring woodland pools to control aquatic immature mosquitoes Tuesday, March 23, weather permitting. Statewide spraying will originate in southern Sussex County, then expand into Kent and New Castle counties over the next several weeks. DNREC Mosquito Control works throughout the year to limit adverse impacts from mosquitoes, to maintain Delawareans’ quality of life by eliminating unbearable numbers and swarms of biting mosquitoes, and to protect public health by reducing possibility of mosquito-borne illnesses.

Up to 10,000 acres of wet woodlands near select populated areas will be treated by Mosquito Control, with a helicopter applying the bacteria-derived insecticide Bti. Like all insecticides used by Mosquito Control within the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, Bti has been determined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to pose no unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife or the environment when applied in accordance with product label instructions as required by federal law. Controlling larval stage early-season woodland pool mosquitoes limits the emergence of biting adult mosquitoes later in the spring.

The spring woodland mosquito larvae spraying campaign marks the beginning of Delaware’s mosquito control season, which in most years continues until late October or early November. Control activities will be expanded starting in mid-April to larval and adult saltmarsh mosquitoes, other freshwater mosquitoes, and urban and suburban container-breeding mosquitoes.

Locations and times for scheduled DNREC Mosquito Control spraying activity can be obtained by calling toll-free 1-800-338-8181. Mosquito spraying announcements can also be received by email, text or voicemail by subscribing to Mosquito Control’s Spray Zone Notification System at http://de.gov/mosquitospray.

To request local mosquito control service, please call the following Mosquito Control field offices:

Glasgow Office, 302-836-2555, serving New Castle County and the northern half of Kent County, including Dover.

Milford Office, 302-422-1512, serving the southern half of Kent County south of Dover and all of Sussex County.

For more information on mosquito control in Delaware, call Mosquito Control’s Dover office at 302-739-9917.

Media Contacts: Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

