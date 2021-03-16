District of Columbia Unemployment Rate at 8.4 Percent in January

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 8.4 percent in January 2021; this was a decrease of 0.4 percentage points from the revised December rate.

The District’s preliminary January job estimates show a decrease of 8,800 jobs, for a total of 727,100 jobs in the District. The private sector decreased by 6,800 jobs. The public sector decreased by 2,000 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.

“While we are moving toward economic recovery, the District’s workforce continues to be impacted by the global pandemic,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “Our investment in the District’s human capital through quality training, workforce development and providing financial relief to those in need remains our priority.” The number of employed District residents increased by 1,500 from 373,300 in December 2020 to 374,800 in January 2021. The civilian labor force for the District decreased by 100 from 409,300 in December 2020 to 409,200 in January 2021. The labor force participation rate was unchanged from 70.0 percent in December 2020 to 70.0 percent in January 2021.

Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after decrease of 200 in the prior month. With employment at 1,000 jobs, jobs decreased by 300 or 23.08 percent from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector decreased by 200 jobs, after an increase of 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 15,300 jobs, jobs increased by 300 or 2 percent from a year ago.

Trade Transportation and Utilities sector decreased by 900 jobs, after a decrease of 3,700 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 28,800 jobs, jobs decreased by 4,200 or 12.73 percent from a year ago.

Information sector decreased by 100 jobs, after an increase of 600 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 19,100 jobs, jobs decreased by 1,200 or 5.91 percent from a year ago.

Financial Activities sector increased by 100 jobs after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 27,900 jobs, jobs decreased by 1,800 jobs or 6.06 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector decreased by 1,100 jobs, after decrease of 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 163,800 jobs, jobs decreased by 9,300 or 5.37 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector decreased by 100 jobs, after an increase of 2,900 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 124,300 jobs, jobs decreased by 6,800 or 5.19 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector decreased by 3, 000 jobs, after a decrease of 14,700 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 35,800 jobs, jobs decreased by 43,100 or 54.63 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector decreased by 1, 500 jobs, after a decrease of 4,100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 70,200 jobs, jobs decreased by 7,200 or 9.3 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 1,500 over the month to 374,800. The civilian labor force decreased by 100 to 409,200.

One year ago, total employment was 399,800 and the civilian labor force was 420,400.

The number of unemployed was 20,500, and the unemployment rate was 4.9 percent.

NOTES: The January 2021 final and February 2021 preliminary unemployment rates, will be released on Friday, March 26, 2021. Historica1 jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available here.

Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are arrived through the use of two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Data reflects 2020 annual benchmark revisions. Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.