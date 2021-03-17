Supporting Local Cafés on St. Patty's Day....Local Real Estate Mogul takes Direct Action

The Real Pavlov Give to Grow...Free Coffee St. Patty's day (High Park)

Nick Pavlov and his Team continue FREE COFFEE CAMPAIGN on St. Patty's Day. Visit Hannah's Cafe and Coffee Tree. No Strings. All ages and all day.

Give to Grow” — Nick Pavlov

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA , March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Fresh from all the love we received on Valentine's we are launching a repeat of our support Local Campaign on St. Patty's Day..."says Nick Pavlov. On St. Patty's Day (Wednesday March 17th) he will be paying for all coffee beverages from two local cafés (Hannah's Café and the Coffeetree), both on Bloor Street, both in the High Park area. The local realtor and his team, have witnessed the economic devastation, and wanted to send out a positive message of hope and joy. According to Nick "It is really poor form to sit here and set records in revenue and sales, while our commercial operators struggle to make it through this pandemic...It is not about us as an industry but my personal belief in giving, sharing, and good karma. We are better as caring and considerate humans...Hannah's and the Coffeetree are fixtures to us, and must remain period, along with many others".

High Park is Toronto's largest park of 180 Acres and home to the largest dog off leash park in North America. Nick visits it daily with his dogs as do thousands of others. It has been a tremendous boost to people's mental health. Nick says "Epic coffee and pets are a perfect combination...to take away the blues that Covid has imposed upon us...all I can say is give to grow...So on St. Patty's day get out there and know, that not everyone has an agenda or mandate...This is just a gesture to say we are turning the corner and it is time to see the light at the end of this dark tunnel. Please order any coffee beverage, and ask that it be charged to Nick Pavlov's gift card...all on me...".

Speaking with Nick, he closes out with this "I have been most fortunate in my life in both success and failure...all my mentors, teachers, coaches and my particularly my mom have always taught to lead with giving and that is all we want to do....Canada and Toronto represent the most extraordinary place to call home...". The event will run from opening to closing. Don't forget to tip the people serving and observe all the protocols (wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands). The Pavlov Group is a real estate team employed by Remax West and can be found in High Park almost every day. Nick and his team capture the spirit of giving everyday.

