SGS opens doors to new markets with publication of latest ‘Global Access Program for E&E Markets’
SGS releases new version of ‘Global Access Program for Electrical & Electronic Products’ on the most current guidance on International Type Approval (ITA).GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, is pleased to announce publication of the latest version of its 'Global Access Program (GAP) for Electrical & Electronics Products' white paper.
With the continuous growth of worldwide trading business, and more countries and regions establishing their own type-approval systems, the GAP white paper has become an essential reference for Electrical & Electronics (E&E) manufacturers and importers looking to reach new markets quickly and efficiently.
The latest 48-page document incorporates a number of countries and regions that have set up type-approval systems since the document was first published in 2015, reflecting growing global ambition to:
• Protect the environment – focusing on the design, production and disposal phases of the life cycle of electronic products
• Protect the health and safety of the user and any other person
• Maintain protection requirements regarding electromagnetic compatibility in accordance with Electro-Magnetic Compatibility (EMC) regulations
• Maintain the integrity of radio networks by ensuring that radio equipment is constructed to use only the spectrum allocated to terrestrial/space communication and orbital resources, so as to avoid harmful interference
Ben Lv, Deputy Director EEC & Auto, SGS, said: “In today’s fast-moving global market, manufacturers and importers of electrical and electronics products will struggle to access new markets if they fail to meet the challenge of mandatory legal requirements. That’s why we’re delighted to launch the latest version of our Global Access Program white paper which ultimately gives manufacturers and importers the benefit of a consolidated global service and a short cut to new target markets.”
Written by a panel of International Type Approval (ITA) experts, the white paper explores and investigates the latest array of national and international standards including the CB Scheme, CE Mark, GS Mark, FI Mark, CEBEC and ENEC standards, as well as a plethora of certification schemes around the globe. It highlights each standard’s intentions, geographic application and marking process whilst alerting organizations to the pitfalls of non-compliance when seeking to reach new target markets
SGS services for E&E products
SGS offers integrated one-stop ITA services for E&E products, including ITE & mobile, household appliances, luminaires, audio/video, medical devices, photovoltaics, power supply, batteries, power tools and machinery products, E&E components, amongst others.
Covering all major and fast-growing markets SGS’s ITA service network covers more than 150 countries and regions. SGS’s international and professional type approval teams can provide a shortcut for your products to enter your target markets with more competitive pricing, shorter turnaround times and better quality services. In the end, it’s only trusted because it’s tested.
Download a copy of SGS’s Global Access Program for Electrical & Electronic Products white paper.
About SGS
SGS is the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.
