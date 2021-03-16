AirCarbon Exchange strengthens team with new legal and operations personnel
ACX is pleased to announce and welcome Kevin Khoo as Deputy COO and General Counsel and Crystal Lim who will take over the Operations Manager role.
The AirCarbon Exchange ("ACX") is pleased to announce and welcome Kevin Khoo as Deputy COO and General Counsel. He is joined by Crystal Lim who will take over the Operations Manager role.
Bill Pazos, Co-Founder and COO of ACX, added, “We are all very excited to have Kevin and Crystal on board the ACX Team. The deep experience and knowledge they bring will be a key enabler for ACX’s next stage of development and growth.”
Mr Kevin Khoo: Deputy COO and General Counsel
Kevin will work alongside and support the COO and will also be primarily responsible for all legal and compliance matters relating to the business.
Kevin has over 15 years of experience in the legal and banking sectors. With his unique background including senior legal as well as commodities banking roles, Kevin brings a wealth of experience in legal and regulatory matters, commodities and finance. Prior to joining ACX, Kevin ran the regional structured commodity finance business for a large bank, and before that was the Head of Legal for Singapore at another financial institution where he provided primary legal support to the Carbon Origination and Finance business.
“I’m deeply inspired by AirCarbon’s vision to use the best of technology to make carbon trading accessible, efficient and transparent. I am thrilled to join the team in making a significant difference in tackling the climate crisis,” Kevin commented.
Ms Crystal Lim: Operations Manager
Crystal will be focused on managing and streamlining ACX’s various operational procedures.
Crystal has over 7 years of experience across multiple corporate banking services. Over the years, she has built, managed, and maintained strong long-term relationships with a variety of corporates from different sectors. Crystal’s keen insight into corporate relationship management and operational procedures greatly complements the ACX Team.
“As countries and companies move towards carbon neutrality and lowering their carbon emissions, I am excited to be in a business which facilitates this. I look forward to an exciting journey enabling corporations and individuals to contribute to the fight against climate change,” said Crystal.
About AirCarbon Pte Ltd
Within highly regulated Singapore, AirCarbon Pte Ltd (“AirCarbon”) has built a hybrid trading platform based on a central order book architecture with blockchain for settlement and clearing. The marketplace serves industry stakeholders, carbon projects and financial traders reducing the friction and complexity of trading carbon emissions. AirCarbon provides carbon traders an efficient and transparent trading platform with minimal commission fees.
For more information or to trade carbon, please visit: https://www.aircarbon.co/
