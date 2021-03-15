Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti Announces Over $450,000 in Grants to Montgomery and Delaware County Organizations for Security Upgrades

NORRISTOWN, PA − March 15, 2021 − Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17) announced today that $452,345 in grants have been awarded in Montgomery and Delaware County organizations for security upgrades. This funding comes from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) and will help these organizations implement security upgrades. PCCD has approved Federal Body-Worn Camera Policy and Implementation Program Funds, Federal State Opioid Response (SOR) Funds, State Rights and Services Act (RASA) Funds and grants to nonprofits through the Non-Profit Security Grant Program.

Established by Act 83 of 2019, the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program directs PCCD to administer grants to nonprofit organizations who principally serve individuals, groups or institutions that are at a higher risk for hate crime incidents as identified by the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics publication. Applicants were eligible to apply for grant awards ranging from $5,000 to $150,000 for security enhancements designed to protect the safety and security of their membership.

The grants awarded in Montgomery County total $284,580 and the funds are spread across seven agencies that are religious and community organizations. The funds were awarded as follows:

Norristown Islamic Society: $24,982

Gan Israel Chabad, Inc.: $25,000

Centro de Cultura, Arte, Trabajo, y Educación (CCATE): $7,220

Kohelet Yeshiva: $25,000

Jewish Relief Agency: $22,378

Lower Merion Synagogue: $150,000

Montgomery County OIC: $30,000

“I am extremely pleased to see organizations that my office has worked with directly receiving these grants. Our community’s safety and wellness are being put first with this funding being awarded,” said Senator Cappelletti. “I look forward to continuing to advocate for funding to go to organizations in my district that make a difference everyday in our community.”

In Delaware County, there was a total of $167,765 awarded between two organizations for their security projects. Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy will receive $142,765 for their security upgrades. Cheder Chabad – Philadelphia, which is based in and works in Delaware County, was awarded $25,000 for their security upgrades.

