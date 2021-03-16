Apply for the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council by March 31

Release Date: March 15, 2021

Media Contact: Grace Atherton, Communications Director, (608) 224-5020, Grace.Atherton@wisconsin.gov

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds students who will be seniors during the 2021-2022 school year to apply now for the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. Applications will be accepted by email through March 31, 2021.

The four goals of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council are to:

Highlight the agricultural-related career opportunities available including those in government .

Share the state tools available to support Wisconsin farmers.

Provide insight on how to effectively engage in state agricultural policy development.

Increase networking opportunities for participants across the agricultural industry.

To apply, students need to submit a completed application, one-minute video, and a letter of recommendation. Fifteen Wisconsin high school seniors will serve on the 2021-2022 Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council, with a goal to include at least one member from each of the nine council districts. The remaining seats will be filled with at-large members.

Selected Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council members will serve a one-year term, participating in virtual sessions each month. Sessions include presentations from a variety of speakers and interactive discussions about agricultural topics.

DATCP created the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council in 2020. Current Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council members continue to meet virtually and will conclude their term in May, receiving a certificate for their accomplishment.

“Never be afraid to try something out of your comfort zone and ask questions when doing it," said current Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council member Chad Achenbach of Eastman. “I was afraid to apply for the council at first but am extremely happy I did as I have learned so much about the agricultural field and met so many interesting people."

For the application, a map of the council districts, and additional information, visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.

