Fresh Meat Packaging Market Segments, Players, And Growth By TBRC

Fresh Meat Packaging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The main types of packaging formats used in the fresh meat packaging market are modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), vacuum skin packaging (VSP), and vacuum thermoformed packaging (VTP). Modified atmosphere packaging is a packaging system that involves a gaseous atmosphere surrounding the food product at an acceptable level for the preservation of food. Vacuum skin packaging is the packing process done by loading food and applying a lid over it with a heated and softened upper layer. Vacuum thermoformed packaging is a simplified form of thermoforming using only heat, vacuum, and atmospheric part to form a thermoplastic layer. The different types of materials used to manufacture packages are PE, PVC, BOPP, PA, EVOH, PP and are used to pack a variety of meats such as beef, pork, and poultry.

TBRC’s fresh meat packaging industry report is segmented by packaging format into modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), vacuum skin packaging (VSP), vacuum thermoformed packaging (VTP), others, by meat type into beef, pork, poultry, others, and by material type into PE, PVC, BOPP, PA, EVOH, PP, others.

The global fresh meat packaging market size is expected to grow from $2.32 billion in 2020 to $2.50 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Major players in the fresh meat packaging market are E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastic Group, Winpack Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Crown Holdings, Coveris Holdings S.A., Amcor Plc, Coveris Management GmbH, Crown Holdings Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kureha Corp., Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., Winpak Ltd., Sealpac International BV, Reynolds Group, Dupont, Amcor, Bemis, Berry Global, Winpak, Sealed Air, Coveris, Kureha, Cascades, Sealpac, Constantia, Suedpack, Sonoco Products Co., and Smurfit Kappa.

