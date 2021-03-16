Global Online Travel Agent Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Online Travel Agent Market 2021-2030

Online Travel Agent Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research Online Travel Agent – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023 published by The Business Research Company, the online travel agent market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 and reach $902.2 billion in 2023. The surge in smartphone users along with growing internet penetration are anticipated to boost the online tourism industry and the business for travel agents during the period.

The online travel agent market consists of sales of travel services through online channels. Online travel agents or agencies are those individuals or companies that have websites that allow consumers to book various travel related services via the internet. Travel agents are engaged in the sales of travel services such as flights, buses, vacation packages, hotels, and rental cars via online networks. The online travel agent market covered in this report is segmented by service type into vacation packages, transportation, accommodation and by platform into mobile/tablets based and desktop based. An online travel agent (OTA) is an individual or a company that provides a web-based market place, which allows consumers to research and book travel products and services, such as hotels, flights, cars, tours, and cruises, among others, directly with travel suppliers.

Trends In The Global Online Travel Agent Market

Solo traveling is becoming increasingly popular due to changing lifestyles; with many people partnering and settling down later in life, young people taking gap years to travel independently, high divorce rates in many countries, and the growing acceptance of solo travel. The demand from solo travelers is rising which is increasing opportunities for the travel industry.

Global Online Travel Agent Market Segments:

The global online travel agent market is further segmented based on service type, platform and geography.

By Service Type: Vacation Packages, Travel, Accommodation.

By Platform: Mobile/Tablet Based, Desktop Based.

By Geography: The global online travel agent market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Among these regions, the Asia Pacific online travel agent market accounts for the largest share of 31.3% in the total market.

Online Travel Agent Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides online travel agent market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global online travel agent market, online travel agent market share, online travel agent market players, online travel agent market segments and geographies, online travel agent market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The online travel agent market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Online Travel Agent Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Online Travel Agent Market Organizations Covered: Booking Holdings Inc., Expedia Group Inc, Trip.com Group Limited, Tripadvisor, Inc., Trivago N.V.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

