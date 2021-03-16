A Writer's Spectacular Entrance to the Literary Industry
Michael Ripley cleverly merges and interweaves reality with myth and fantasyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An ancient world clashing with our modern one results in a breakthrough debut novel. Set in 21st-century Silicone Valley, All's Forgotten Now is a combination of mystery, fantasy, and horror, which will undoubtedly appeal to urban-fantasy and mystery buffs.
The story, beginning with a bizarre murder scene, introduces Detective Stephen Ramos. The first chapter gives off a murder-mystery effect. However, when an unidentified boy appears on the murder scene out of nowhere and leaves Detective Ramos with a warning, followed by the startling scream from the coroner examining the victim's body, the readers will soon realize that there is more to this murder case than meets the eye.
Michael Ripley was born in the Monterey Bay Area of Central California. He grew up reading novels by big-time fantasy authors like Ray Bradbury, J.R.R Tolkien, and H.P. Lovecraft. His passion and talent in writing fantasy-themed stories can be attributed to the mentioned writers and his history of gaming, having played everything from Avalon Hill Wargames to roleplaying games such as Dungeons & Dragons and Vampire the Masquerade. He is currently working for the Santa Cruz Public Library and spends his spare time with his partner Caroline or playing games with his current RPG group.
Although this is Ripley's first published book, he displays professionalism with how he has laid out the events. Plot revelations attack readers at the perfect circumstance, and the story's twists and turns present themselves at the exact moment, shocking readers and leaving them wanting more.
Michael Ripley follows a genre-bending direction. According to the Pacific Book Review, the book is tough to pin down to a single genre classification, which is the very quality that makes it such a delightful read. However, it is for sure that All's Forgotten Now deserves more recognition than the amount it is currently receiving. Ripley, although a beginner in the literary industry, has showcased his versatility as a writer. Like a chameleon, he camouflages and plays well with the backdrop he has written, which leaves readers speculative and vigilant of every scene, character, and revelation.
A complex web of storylines, characters, and ideas, All's Forgotten Now is a mind game, a puzzle, and a maze set in the author's own mind. If you want to play a game of wits, this one is for you. Grab yours now!
