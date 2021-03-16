UV Stabilizers Market Mainly Comprises Of HALS, UV Absorbers, And Quenchers

UV Stabilizers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s UV Stabilizers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

The main types of UV stabilizers are hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS), UV absorbers, and quenchers. Hindered amine light stabilizers are chemical compounds containing an amine functional group and act as radical scavengers. UV absorbers are used to dissipate ultraviolet light into a lower energy state and protect polymers by preventing the harmful ultraviolet light from degrading the polymer. These UV stabilizers are used by architectural, agriculture, automotive, furniture, and packaging industries for coatings, adhesives, sealants, and plastics.

TBRC’s global UV stabilizers market report is segmented by type into hindered amine light stabilizers, UV absorbers, quenchers, by end-use industry into architectural, agriculture, automotive, furniture, packaging, others, and by application into coatings, adhesives and sealants, plastics, others.

The UV stabilizers market consists of sales of UV stabilizers that prevent chemical degradation. UV stabilizers absorb the radiation coming from the sun or artificial light source, neutralize the light rays, and thus increase the strength of the material by lowering cracks of the products. UV stabilizers are also used in indoor or outdoor applications such as coating and paint products.

Read More On The Global UV Stabilizers Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/uv-stabilizers-global-market-report

The global UV stabilizers market size is expected to grow from $1.27 billion in 2020 to $1.35 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. UV stabilizers market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.80 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.5%. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest UV stabilizers market share. The other regions covered in this report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major players covered in the UV stabilizers industry are Addivant, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Solvay, Adeka Corporation, Songwon Industrial Ltd., Valtris Specialty Chemicals, ALTANA AG, Mayzo Inc., Lycus Ltd, Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp., Chitec Technology Co. Ltd., and SABO S.p.A.

UV Stabilizers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides UV stabilizers market overview, forecast UV stabilizers market size and growth for the whole market, UV stabilizers market segments, and geographies, UV stabilizers market trends, UV stabilizers market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global UV Stabilizers Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3958&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Paints And Coatings Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/paints-and-coatings-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/extreme-ultraviolet-lithography-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293