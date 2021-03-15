Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,410 in the last 365 days.

Public Notice for Participation and Comments on the North Carolina Application for Grant Award Under Part B of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act as Amended in 2004 for Federal Fiscal Year 2021

Raleigh, NC

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) is making available its annual State Application for receiving grant award under Part B of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) as amended in 2004. The proposed application will be available for public review March 15, 2021 – May 14, 2021. Comments will be accepted March 15, 2021 – April 14, 2021.

A copy of the State Application will be available on the NCDPI website at: http://ec.ncpublicschools.gov under Hot Topics. Also, each Public School Unit will receive a copy of the State Application for public review. Interested citizens may submit comments via email to IDEAGrant@dpi.nc.gov or mail to: NCDPI, Exceptional Children Division, ATTN: Matt Hoskins or Amanda Byrd/ 6356 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-6356.

You just read:

Public Notice for Participation and Comments on the North Carolina Application for Grant Award Under Part B of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act as Amended in 2004 for Federal Fiscal Year 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.