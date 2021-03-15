Public Notice for Participation and Comments on the North Carolina Application for Grant Award Under Part B of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act as Amended in 2004 for Federal Fiscal Year 2021
Raleigh, NC
The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) is making available its annual State Application for receiving grant award under Part B of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) as amended in 2004. The proposed application will be available for public review March 15, 2021 – May 14, 2021. Comments will be accepted March 15, 2021 – April 14, 2021.
A copy of the State Application will be available on the NCDPI website at: http://ec.ncpublicschools.gov under Hot Topics. Also, each Public School Unit will receive a copy of the State Application for public review. Interested citizens may submit comments via email to IDEAGrant@dpi.nc.gov or mail to: NCDPI, Exceptional Children Division, ATTN: Matt Hoskins or Amanda Byrd/ 6356 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-6356.