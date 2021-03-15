Annual state sale moved to Iowa State Fairgrounds, still set for April 10, 2021

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has moved the state’s annual spring auction to the Jacobson Exhibition Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds, in Des Moines. The auction is scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 10. Doors open at 8 a.m.

Items up for auction include firearms, bows, gun barrels and scopes. The items are sold “as is” with no guarantee or warranty. The list of items for sale is available at https://www. auctionsolutionsinc.com/ auction-details/?auctionGuid= 2ff6f608-811d-42d6-897f- 6ac2055e752c. Online bidding is available as well as traditional onsite bidding this year. A Friday preview and pre-registration will be conducted on April 9 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Buyers can pre-register through Auction Solutions Inc., at www.auctionsolutionsinc.com.

The Iowa DNR reserves the right to reject any bids and withdraw any item from the sale at any time.