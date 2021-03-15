Annual state sale moved to Iowa State Fairgrounds, still set for April 10, 2021

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has moved the state’s annual spring auction to the Jacobson Exhibition Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds, in Des Moines. The auction is scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 10. Doors open at 8 a.m.
