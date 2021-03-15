Senator Caballero brings a track record of accomplishment and credibility to advance the causes of justice and equity, and she has the unique capacity to enroll non-traditional allies alongside advocates who have traditionally been supportive of this agenda. She has been a bridge builder and a unifying force with an ability to bring diverse groups and people together to address the challenges we collectively face.
Opinion: State Senator Anna Caballero should be California’s next attorney general
