Calling all 1st time youth turkey hunters -- clinic at Lapwai range and hunt in Hells Canyon scheduled for mid April

Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG), Snake River Adventures and Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club (LCWC) is teaming up to sponsor a youth turkey hunting clinic and hunt for first-time turkey hunters, aged 8-12. An evening clinic will be held at the Lewis Clark Wildlife Club on Wednesday, April 7 from 5-8 p.m., to learn about turkey hunting and shoot at targets. On Saturday April 10 and Sunday, April 11, IDFG staff will host 5 youth hunters each day on a mentored turkey hunt at the Snake River Adventures facility at Garden Creek on the Snake River. Youth hunters and a parent/guardian will be transported upriver to Garden Creek by jetboat from Heller Bar, south of Asotin, WA. The boat will depart Heller Bar at 7:00 am and return at approximately 4:00 pm each day. Lunch and drinks will be provided during the hunt.

Youths may harvest up to 2 turkeys, but there is no guarantee of success. Hunters must purchase a small game license or hunting passport and turkey tag(s) prior to the hunt from any license vendor. Licenses and tags will not be available for purchase on the day of the hunt.

Youth hunters may be accompanied by a single parent or guardian for the events. Hunters may use their own shotgun during the hunt (bring it to the event on Wednesday evening, too) or one will be provided by IDFG.

COVID safety protocols, including mask wearing while indoors or in close proximity to others, will be strictly enforced. Contact the IDFG Regional Office at 208-799-5010 with questions.

Aside from license fees, there is no cost for this event and all needed equipment will be provided. Due to limited availability of this opportunity, online registration will be limited to a first come, first serve basis. Registration for either event can be found online at https://register-ed.com/programs/idaho/188-outdoor-skills. This event is sponsored by Snake River Adventures with support from IDFG and the Lewis Clark Wildlife Club.