Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,427 in the last 365 days.

DOT News Release: NIGHTLY FULL CLOSURE OF LIKELIKE HIGHWAY IN THE KANEOHE-BOUND DIRECTION ON MARCH 16-19, FOR RESURFACING WORK

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists of a full closure of Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Valley View Drive and Kahekili Highway on Tuesday night, March 16, 2021, through Friday morning, March 19, 2021, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for resurfacing work.

Motorists traveling in the Kaneohe-bound direction are advised to take the Pali Highway or the H-3 Freeway as an alternate route.

Electronic message boards will be stationed at key points to notify motorists of the closure and detour. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Roadwork is weather permitting.

###

You just read:

DOT News Release: NIGHTLY FULL CLOSURE OF LIKELIKE HIGHWAY IN THE KANEOHE-BOUND DIRECTION ON MARCH 16-19, FOR RESURFACING WORK

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.