Gov.‌ ‌Lujan‌ ‌Grisham‌ ‌statement‌ ‌on‌ confirmation of Interior Secretary Haaland

SANTA‌ ‌FE‌ ‌–‌ ‌Gov.‌ ‌Michelle‌ ‌Lujan‌ ‌Grisham‌ ‌on‌ Monday ‌issued‌ ‌the‌ ‌following‌ ‌statement‌ ‌upon the U.S. Senate confirmation of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland of New Mexico:

“This is a proud and historic day for indigenous peoples everywhere, for New Mexico and for the United States of America. Secretary Haaland has made history – and I could not be more proud to know her as a colleague and friend, as a fighter for all, a believer in creating a more just and equitable society. Her leadership at Interior will not only help reverse the harmful policies of the last four years but chart a new, balanced and productive course for the future. I greatly look forward to working with the secretary on the issues that matter to tribes and pueblos and to all New Mexicans.”