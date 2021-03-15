Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,416 in the last 365 days.

Gov.‌ ‌Lujan‌ ‌Grisham‌ ‌statement‌ ‌on‌ confirmation of Interior Secretary Haaland

SANTA‌ ‌FE‌ ‌–‌ ‌Gov.‌ ‌Michelle‌ ‌Lujan‌ ‌Grisham‌ ‌on‌ Monday ‌issued‌ ‌the‌ ‌following‌ ‌statement‌ ‌upon the U.S. Senate confirmation of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland of New Mexico:

“This is a proud and historic day for indigenous peoples everywhere, for New Mexico and for the United States of America. Secretary Haaland has made history – and I could not be more proud to know her as a colleague and friend, as a fighter for all, a believer in creating a more just and equitable society. Her leadership at Interior will not only help reverse the harmful policies of the last four years but chart a new, balanced and productive course for the future. I greatly look forward to working with the secretary on the issues that matter to tribes and pueblos and to all New Mexicans.”

You just read:

Gov.‌ ‌Lujan‌ ‌Grisham‌ ‌statement‌ ‌on‌ confirmation of Interior Secretary Haaland

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.