Torrance CA Tax Planning Preparation Certified Public Accountant Firm Launched

Allman & Allman of Torrance, CA has just updated its tax preparation service. By applying the latest rules, the firm helps individuals and businesses significantly slash their tax bills.

/EIN News/ -- Torrance, United States, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torrance, CA-based Allman & Allman announces the launch of its updated tax preparation service. This offering helps clients legally minimize their tax bills, giving them access to more funds that can be used for personal or business expenses.

More information about Allman & Allman is available via https://allmancpa.com/tax

This upgraded service is being offered so that clients can maximize their tax advantages ahead of Tax Day on April 15th. The firm provides full-service tax preparation, whether clients are individuals or organizations.

Allman & Allman notes that most people are not aware of tax exemptions that can free up much-needed cash. This is proven by the fact that 73% of individuals and 65% of business owners receive a tax refund.

The firm says that since most people are not well-versed in tax laws, they often end up overpaying every year. Especially in these economically challenging times, freeing up tax money can prove to be a valuable lifeline to both regular citizens and entrepreneurs.

Allman & Allman notes that clients who tap their service can save anywhere from several hundred to several thousand dollars. The firm does this by applying the latest tax guidelines when preparing IRS filings.

Its team of experienced certified public accountants closely examines a client’s finances to see possible saving opportunities. These professionals employ legal strategies such as declaring asset depreciation or deducting charitable contributions to slash one’s tax bills.

The accounting company takes on retainer clients and handles all their tax preparation needs throughout the year. It also accepts seasonal clients that require only specific services at certain times.

Allman & Allman is a leading full-service accountancy that services the Southbay region of Los Angeles County. Interested parties can use the chat function on the firm’s website to get a preliminary tax consultation.

A spokesperson says: “People and organizations will be surprised by how much they can save by hiring a tax preparer. Our team is dedicated to helping clients cut their tax bills without cutting corners. With our services, they can keep more of their hard-earned money.”

Further information about Allman & Allman and its services is available through https://allmancpa.com/business

Name: Genna Allman Organization: Allman & Allman Address: 21250 Hawthorne Blvd. Ste. 500, Torrance, CA 90503, United States Phone: +1-424-334-1120