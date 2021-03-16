TopLine Credit Union Members and Employees Bring Comfort to Those in Need

TopLine’s First Ever Bedding Drive Benefits Local Communities

/EIN News/ -- MAPLE GROVE, Minn., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Federal Credit Union’s first-ever Bedding Drive held during the months of January and February benefited two local non-profits, Avenues for Youth and YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services. TopLine members and employees generously donated bedding items of pillows, sheet sets, comforters and bed in a bag sets to help bring comfort to those in need in our local communities.



Employees were able to participate by donating bedding items and money in exchange for a “Denim Days” sticker, allowing them to wear jeans to work on specific days during the eight-week program. TopLine members could also purchase items from our Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry and have them sent directly to TopLine, and in return we delivered to our charitable partners. When the program ended TopLine employees and members had donated nearly 260 bedding items and $600 in cash to assist local youth and families in need in our communities.

“Through these challenging times TopLine remains committed to meeting the critical needs of youth, individuals and families in our communities,” says Tom Smith, TopLine President and CEO. “And one of the best ways we can help each other is to ensure everyone has the essential items needed for daily life, and our communities can continue to count on TopLine to be there.”

Since 2002, TopLine Federal Credit Union employees and members have been involved in several programs each year to benefit local non-profits like Avenues for Youth and YMCA of the North. In addition to the bedding donations from this drive, these efforts have included drives for food, personal care items, clothing, bikes, children’s back-to-school supplies and more.

Avenues for Youth provides emergency shelter, short-term housing and supportive services for homeless youth in a safe and nurturing environment. There are over 6,000 homeless youth in Minnesota each night. Avenues shelters in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis help over 300 youth. Visit www.avenuesforyouth.org to learn more.

YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services is a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Established 165 years ago, the Ys provide life-strengthening services across the greater Twin Cities metro region, southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin communities. To learn more about the Y’s mission and work, visit ymcanorth.org/youthandfamilyservices.

TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $575 million and serves nearly 46,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit https://www.toplinecu.com/foundation.

