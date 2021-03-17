The WFLA; Announces its Path Forward With Safety Protocols to Transport its Athletes
The New Covid Passport by: Veritec Inc. assists WFLA Athletes from around the Globe with Safety Measures for Women's Football Season
Veritec Inc (OTCQB:VRTC)LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The WFLA; Announces its Path Forward With Safety Protocols to Transport its Athletes from around the Globe to the U.S. with The New Covid Passport by: Veritec Inc.
The Professional “Women’s Football League Association” Figures a Travel Path Forward
On February 6th, 2021 Lupe Rose CEO of the WFLA met with CEO Van Tran of Veritec Inc., and its Security Team to assist the Women’s Football League Association with new travel protocols. Veritec Inc. The U.S. based technology giant & security company who once licensed its technology to fortune 500 companies with its 2D Barcode technology, including NASA, introduces COVID 19 ID for Students and Travelers, Veritec Inc. WFLA together releases its “Pandemic Passport”.
As the WFLA has been struggling to launch successfully during the pandemic, and as the nation figures a path to lift travel bans, Rose has met with the California Government and other Government offices in closed states in the U.S. to advance the safety protocols for its Athletes. “Finally,” Rose Shouts! Finally, we figured it out, now we take our time, using Veritec’s identification and verification Technologies to identify our out of country Athletes and provide them with its amazing Covid Passport Technology such that we can begin our game play says Rose.
We’re ahead of the game “no pun intended” states Rose, lately I been between a rock and a hard place trying to identify a clear path forward and “Viola” I received a call from a colleague of mine who indicated the launch of the company’s new Passport ID Technology and agreed to assist the league in providing its BIO ID verification for all of our out of country Athletes and I couldn’t be more elated. Now we safely ID our girls and bring them to the states to begin a long awaited career in Women’s Tackle Football, Rose indicated this may push back the league just a little but our ladies from around the globe who are A+ Athletes and primed for our league will get to participate and play in the WFLA.
Furthermore, Veritec’s proprietary and patented verification technologies strengthens the Veritec & WFLA relationship by searching for additional financial resources together. As Veritec Inc. rolls out its new strategies for rebuilding its brand, bio-ID wellness card & blinxPay digital wallet, is identified as the WFLA’s identification and financial arm to navigate a private close-loop money transaction between members and merchants. These will be resulting in additional Financial resources for WFLA.
WFLA will utilize blinxPay™ as its payment system to vendors, athletes, sponsors and any other payment remedy that has to be navigated says Rose and we are pleased to have the necessary technology needed to advance the league and compete with today’s market.
About The Company:
About Your Company: SHE Beverage Company and The Women's Football League Association is Women owned, SHE Beverage Company has grown its brand to unbelievable heights within the last five years. Building a 10,000 SQ. FT. Brewery in Lancaster CA, manufacturing Water and launching its brands Sip by SHE with Sip Electrolyte, Sip Alkaline, Sip Young, and Sip Mom's Water. Currently supplying products to Walmart, Target, BevMo, Total Wine & More, Vons & Albertson Grocers, Arco & Chevron Gas-stations, and more.
The Women's Football League Association (WFLA) is the first Women's Professional Football sports organization to execute and develop professional women's football with equal pay for equal play in addition to building profit centers to compete. The WFLA scores while introducing its first Women's Football League Association with both Western and Eastern Conferences. The WFLA is designed to create the largest and most competitive Women's Professional Full-Tackle Football League in the world. The league introduces the first-ever Professional Football League for Women, fighting for Women’s Equality, and gains recognition in its fight with introducing the only Women's Pro Football League.
About Veritec
Veritec, Inc. was founded in 1982 and holds many patents worldwide. Veritec offers a secure line of encoding and decoding software products including the VeriCode® and VSCode® which utilize 2-D Matrix Symbology™ to allow users to identify, track and verify data in a variety of industries. Veritec also offers secure Bio-ID cards which can store high-density biometric markers such as fingerprints or pictures. Veritec’s patented, secure technology offers a high level of security and ease of use that is unmatched by other systems.
Since 1982, Veritec, Inc. has been dedicated to providing businesses with secure technological solutions. In the 1980s, Veritec’s patented 2-D matrix coding technology was endorsed by NASA because of its high-level security features. Today, 2-D matrix coding is widely used in many industries around the world, and Veritec’s code has become the trusted standard for LCD marking in Asia. Over the last 30 years, Veritec has grown to include 2 subsidiaries, Veritec Financial Systems, Inc. and Tangible Payments, and now holds variety of patents worldwide. Veritec and its subsidiaries offer a complete line of secure verification and financial products including prepaid debit cards and digital prepaid mobile banking applications, and secure payment systems.
