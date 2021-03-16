Wellness Essence Launches BMI Calculator

One of the nation's leading Modere distributors has added a unique tool to help individuals measure their health for a long and healthy life.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Wellness Essence today announced the official launch of its Body Mass Index (BMI) Calculator.

"We are very excited about this," said Dereck Gregory, owner of Wellness Essence, a company that has reached Modere Platinum Black status – Highest Distributor Modere Level (7000 plus volume a month.

Wellness Essence, Gregory said, is a proud authorized distributor of Modere, which offers a category-leading portfolio of lifestyle essentials—personal care, health and wellness, and household products that are equal parts safe, high performing, and beautifully designed. Its formulas are proven and tested and have been trusted by customers worldwide for more than 25 years.

Gregory revealed that anyone wanting to take advantage of its newly-launched BMI Calculator can do so by visiting its website today.

Calculating one's BMI is the recommended method for diagnosing overweight and obesity. It evaluates the relationship between body weight and height. While BMI is not a direct measure of excess body fat, it expresses the weight-height relationship and provides a more accurate measure than bodyweight alone.

Many studies show a link between BMI and the risk of several diseases as well as premature death. As BMI increases, so do the risk for:

• Diabetes

• Cardiovascular disease

• Stroke

• Hypertension

• Gallbladder disease

• Osteoarthritis

• Sleep apnea

• Some cancers

"Our BMI Calculator can help you reach a healthy range," Gregory said.

For more information, please visit wellness-essence.com/blog.

