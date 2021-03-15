Wolf Administration Announces $5 Million in New Funding for Communities Impacted by State Facility Closures

Harrisburg, PA – Today,Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin announced that $5 million in funding is available to support communities impacted by state facility closures.

“Pennsylvania’s state facilities contribute to the economic and social well-being of our communities, and those that face closure will have measurable impacts on residents, local businesses, and services,” said Sec. Davin. “This funding will help address those impacts and provide a helping hand to the communities that house these facilities as they move forward toward new use.”

The State Facility Closure Transition Program will ensure community support following the closure of commonwealth facilities in directly impacted and contiguous counties. Eligible counties include: Butler, Carbon, Clarion, Columbia, Crawford, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Luzerne, Mercer, Monroe, Northumberland, Schuylkill, and Venango.

Environmental assessments, remediation of hazardous substances to reclaim brownfields, demolition, and/or rehabilitation of blighted properties and other site preparations work necessary to prepare land for future use.

Construction, upgrade or rehabilitation of infrastructure necessary to help improve services to the community, attract businesses or increase tourism to the area including main street improvements.

The development of a comprehensive regional plan to address blight, attract businesses and or increase tourism to the region.

Offsetting cost of direct county response, planning, and outreach efforts related to the closure of the facility(s).

Retraining, apprenticeship, or other workforce development programs for commonwealth residents.

Behavioral Health & Substance use disorder treatment services.

Grant programs administered by Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) or Community Economic Development Organizations (CEDOs) to assist small businesses directly affected by closure of the facility(s).

Broadband internet deployment with priority given to unserved or underserved areas.

Administrative costs, permit fees, legal costs, and expenses for other professional services (maximum 2 percent).

Eligible use of funds may include, but are not limited to:

The program was created in response to the closure of SCI Retreat (Luzerne County) in June 2020 and the announcement of the intention to close the White Haven Center (Luzerne County) and the Polk State Center (Venango County) facilities in August 2022.

Applications are due by March 31, 2021 and may be submitted online using DCED’s Single Application. Paper applications will not be accepted.

MEDIA CONTACT: Casey Smith, DCED, casesmith@pa.gov

