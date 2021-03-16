Nightly full closure of Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction on March 16-19, for resurfacing work

Main, News Posted on Mar 15, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists of a full closure of Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Valley View Drive and Kahekili Highway on Tuesday night, March 16, 2021, through Friday morning, March 19, 2021, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for resurfacing work.

Motorists traveling in the Kaneohe-bound direction are advised to take the Pali Highway or the H-3 Freeway as an alternate route.

Electronic message boards will be stationed at key points to notify motorists of the closure and detour. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Roadwork is weather permitting.

###