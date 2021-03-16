EMT PENS 8-TRACK ALBUM ON LOVE, LOSS, LIFE AND LESSONS AMIDST PANDEMIC
This innovative audio series is described as a mental cruise control feature on the “consciousness of life and self-discovery”.HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, US, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not a rap or poetry album, this innovative audio series is described as a mental cruise control feature on the “consciousness of life and self-discovery”. Emergency Medical Technician and motivational speaker VLNTNE (Pronounced “Valentine,”) rides out with listeners for the release of his debut motivational album ON THE CAR RIDE HOME, food for the soul, on MARCH 16th. It is available online and on vinyl paired with a coffee-tabled-size lyric book.
Recording/Engineered by Chuck Kenedy, produced by RichBreed, and written by Anthony VLNTNE with sound design by Bob Pepek, this fifty-five-minute visceral voicemail calls on a relatable and intuitive talk on growth, commitment, perseverance, self-love, and purpose, all inspired by his personal and professional experiences while dealing with the current pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement. Through sharing the testimonies of those who’ve crossed his path on the road, VLNTNE also references notable literary works of Toni Morrison, Marianne Williamson, to name a few. What begins as a question VLNTNE poses to listeners, “Who are You?” transitions into a conversational message to help, heal, and progress towards “Who you’re meant to be.”
Born and raised in Bloomfield, Connecticut to Jamaican parents, VLNTNE, 27, has been immersed in art and creative written works throughout his life. Writing poetry as a child, developed into scriptwriting, producing, and speaking to the youth in over 40 schools and amongst 15,000 students throughout the tri-state. As seen in Forbes, PBS, Hartford Courant, and working with New Balance, VLNTNE is also the editor-in-chief for KULTUREMAG and is co-founder of C.H.A.N.G.E (Carrying Humanity as New Generations Emerge).
As a natural-born communicator and someone who loves to help his community, OTCRH served as an outlet to fill up the mental tank with enlightened truths and positive enrichment. As anEmergency Medical Technician, VLNTNE has met and connected with many during heightened moments of distress in some of the most life-defining circumstances. Inspired by his life and the challenges experienced by many due to COVID-19, VLNTNE penned this emotional body of work ON THE CAR RIDE HOME filled with insightful words to overcome anxiety, decompress, and intended to make people think, feel inspired, and motivated.
“One of the most distinctive traits of this release is certainly the meaningful content within. The spoken words segments feel very animated and spontaneous, an obvious sign that this performer genuinely connects with his words, in a much deeper way. This isn’t just a puppet singer popping out catchy hooks: there is a deeper concept behind the songwriting, which really adds weight to the mix.” – BirthofHipHop.com
For more about VLNTNE or to request to listen to #ONTHECARRIDEHOME, please contact Press@OTCRH.com for press and to listen to On The Car Ride Home visit www.OTCRH.com
Onex Mae
KultureMEDIA
email us here