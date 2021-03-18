Wingman Takes Off with Soaring New Music Video, “Weird New Feelings”
Weird New Feelings Available Now on All Major PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LA-based rap artist, Wingman releases the newest music video to lead single, “Weird New Feelings”.
“Weird New Feelings” is the perfect flume-inspired beat and introduction to Wingman as a bold West Coast emerging artist.
Since this track is Wingman’s first large music video project, “Weird New Feelings” showcases an introduction of who he is as an artist with a concept of being a pilot that lives the story of his brand.
“Weird New Feelings” is an upbeat tune that is easily a summer feel-good vibe, giving listeners a detailed view of Wingman’s Life with a twist of hip-hop and pop. With this unique video concept, Wingman showcases actually flying the aircraft while performing the song over LA skies.
When reflecting on the video production, Wingman said, “I remember going up to get shots in the copter above the clouds. We were flying down the beach with clouds rolling in at sunset, and it was the most peaceful scene you can imagine. Actually, you don't have to imagine... it's the final shot of the music video!”
“Weird New Feelings” is available now on YouTube. Follow Wingman on Instagram for more information.
About Wingman
As a kid, Wingman made beats growing up and pursued his passions of music with being inspired by artists like Flume and Kasbo. This took his songs to another level and experimented with rapping over electronic drops. Wingman’s newest released Single “Weird New Feelings'' is just the start of many upcoming fresh projects. He looks forward to continuing to share more of his story with listeners through his unique sound and storytelling.
