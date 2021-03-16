Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 3.15.21

Published: Mar 15, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Deborah Cochrane, 43, of Alameda, has been appointed Chief of the Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education. Cochrane has been Executive Vice President at The Institute for College Access & Success since 2018, where she has held multiple positions since 2007, including Vice President, Research Director, Program Director and Policy Analyst. Cochrane was a Policy Analyst at the National Center for Public Policy and Higher Education in 2006. She was a Researcher at AFSCME 3299 from 2004 to 2005. Cochrane earned a Master of Social Welfare degree in social development from San Francisco State University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $148,524. Cochrane is a Democrat.

Barry N. Steinhart, 63, of Plumas Lake, has been appointed Deputy Director of Legislation at the California Department of Motor Vehicles. Steinhart has been Assistant Executive Director at the California Energy Commission since 2015. Steinhart was Principal Consultant in the Office of California State Senator Mark Leno from 2008 to 2015. He served as Principal Assistant in the Office of California State Assembly Speaker pro Tempore Sally J. Lieber from 2006 to 2008 and was a Partner at Widowski and Steinhart from 1998 to 2010. Steinhart was President and Chief Executive Officer at James Purcell Designs from 1989 to 2004 and an Associate at Pillsbury, Winthrop, Shaw, Pittman from 1986 to 1989 and at Proskauer Rose from 1983 to 1985. He was an Attorney at Bendix Corporation-Allied Corporation from 1982 to 1983. Steinhart earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan Law School. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $144,672. Steinhart is a Democrat.

Hugh E. Crooks Jr., 72, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the California Veterans Board, where he has served since 2017. Crooks was a Human Resources Operations Manager at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk from 2000 to 2005. Crooks was Head of Administrative and Facility Services at the Los Angeles County Museum of Natural History from 1991 to 2000. He was Safety Police Chief III for the Protective Services Division at the Los Angeles County Safety Police from 1969 to 1991. Crooks was a Rifleman in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969. He is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 9th Infantry Division Society and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Advisory Group. Crooks was a National Executive Committeeman and Chief Financial Officer of the American Legion, Department of California. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Crooks is a Democrat.

