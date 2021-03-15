For immediate release: March 15, 2021 (21-074)

License restricted on Spokane County osteopathic physician due to allegations of practicing below medical standards

OLYMPIA – State health officials immediately restricted the license of Spokane County osteopathic physician and surgeon Jason Adam Dreyer (OP.60323732) pending further legal action.

Dreyer allegedly practiced below medical standards of care by performing extensive spine surgeries on patients without clear medical indications. Charges state that Dreyer overstated the patients’ diagnoses to justify spinal fusion surgeries, mispresented treatments performed during spine surgeries, and inadequately charted in patients’ records.

Dreyer cannot perform spine surgeries in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.

The legal documents on this case are available online by clicking Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can also be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

