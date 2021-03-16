UAVS ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- RADNOR, Pa., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) (“AgEagle”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired AgEagle securities between September 3, 2019 and February 18, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired AgEagle securities during the Class Period may, no later than April 27, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/ageagle-aerial-systems-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=eagle

AgEagle is a commercial drone company that is engaged in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of commercial drones, as well as in providing drone services and solutions to the agriculture industry.

The Class Period commences on September 3, 2019, when AgEagle issued a press release entitled: “AgEagle Enters the Fast-Growing Commercial Drone Package Delivery Market.” The subtitle read: “Initial Purchase Orders Received and Testing Underway.” The press release stated, in part, that AgEagle “received [its] first purchase orders to manufacture and assemble UAVs designed to meet the critical specifications for drones that are meant to carry goods in urban and suburban areas. [AgEagle] look[s] forward to providing greater detail in the near future on AgEagle’s plans to address the needs of this highly specialized new market and the specific role [it] expects to play in its ongoing development.”

Throughout the Class Period, AgEagle signaled to investors that AgEagle had partnered with Amazon.com, Inc. (“Amazon”) to manufacture and assemble drones for the delivery of consumer goods.

However, on October 14, 2020, news broke that Amazon did not have a partnership agreement with AgEagle, and in fact never did. The Wichita Business Journal published a story with the headline: “Exclusive: Who’s AgEagle’s big customer? We now know who it’s not.” The article reported that AgEagle was not partnering with Amazon.

Then, on February 18, 2021, Bonitas Research published a report revealing that AgEagle “was a pump & dump scheme orchestrated by . . . AgEagle founder and former chairman Bret Chilcott and other UAVS insiders to defraud US investors.” The report stated that “an Amazon spokesperson disclosed to reporter Daniel McCoy of the Witchita Business Journal that Amazon specifically does not have any dealings with AgEagle whatsoever.” Following this news, shares of AgEagle fell $5.13, or 36.4%, to close at $8.96 on February 18, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AgEagle did not have a partnership with Amazon and in fact never had any relationship with Amazon; (2) rather than correct the public’s understanding about a partnership with Amazon, the defendants were actively contributing to the rumor that AgEagle had a partnership with Amazon; and (3) as a result, the defendants’ statements about AgEagle’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

