Spotted Peccary Music Co-Sponsors SoundQuest Fest 2021; the Three Day Electronic Music Event Livestreams March 26-28

Spotted Peccary artists in the SoundQuest Fest 2021 mix include Jeff Greinke (solo performance); Howard Givens, Madhavi Devi and Craig Padilla ( in collaboration); Daniel Pipitone (audio-visual); DeeperNET (new video) and many more. A sneak preview of Daniel Pipitone's new audio+visual creative custom-made for SoundQuest Fest 2021. Get plugged in to three days of electronic and ambient music & art, free on Steve Roach's YouTube channel and at Soundquestfest.live

SoundQuest Fest is an international gathering of sonic innovators and ambient architects created in 2010 by ambient music pioneer Steve Roach.

The Soundquest Fest mission is to create 3 days of global connection, togetherness and inspiration through the power of sound and vision during this consequential and unique moment in time.”” — Steve Roach, founder, SoundQuest Fest

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spotted Peccary Music (SPM) announces its co-sponsorship of SoundQuest Fest 2021: An International Gathering of Sonic Innovators and Ambient Architects, which was created by ambient music pioneer Steve Roach as a live festival in Tucson, Arizona in 2010. Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast, and introspective soundscapes SoundQuest Fest 2021 will unite a worldwide gathering of artists and audience members for a 3-day online event that is unique in the realm of ambient music. From March 26-28th, a continuous flow of streamed performances, audio-video wonder worlds and deep immersion zones will burn bright on Roach’s YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ve4WMKjvNKU Spotted Peccary Music artists who are streaming performances during the weekend-long event include:● Jeff Greinke during the “Sacred Sunday Sets” (Sunday, March 28th at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT). Greinke’s latest album Other Weather released on 2/19/21.● Howard Givens, Madhavi Devi, and Craig Padilla (Sunday, March 28th at 10:40am PDT / 1:40pm PDT). Spotted Peccary Music’s own founding partner and original recording artist joins two SPM artists with whom he has previously collaborated (Madhavi Devi - The Source of Compassion; Craig Padilla - Life Flows Water; Being of Light; The Bodhi Mantra), merging their collective yogic-influenced sound immersions into a deep contemplative live experience.Daniel Pipitone, Spotted Peccary’s creative director and host of its new Transmissions Live Listening sessions, will present an Audio-Visual set on opening night, Friday March 26, 2021 in the “Ambient Lounge” from 7:20 pm EDT to 10:20 PM EDT, with music included from Michael Stearns & Ron Sunsinger, Bart Hawkins, Chronotope Project, Kelly David, Jeff Greinke, Terra Ambient (Jeff Kowal), Rudy Adrian, Between Interval, Johan Agebjörn & Mikael Ögren, Sverre Knut Johansen (with Robert Rich), Erik Wøllo, Madhavi Devi, Hollan Holmes, Numina, Ben Cox, and Time Being. Pipitone will also be including a 5-minute featurette with a newly-created official video for DeeperNET’s track, “Fluid in Blue” in the festival’s Timeroom TV rotation.For the events full schedule and artist lineup, visit https://soundquestfest.live/ Spotted Peccary is proud to join with fellow sponsors of the event including NELDA TV, soma fm, Learning Modular, moog, Timeroom Editions, SOUNDQUEST MUSIC, Projekt, Eponaquest, behind the sky, noisebug, wickedlysmart, and Sequential.For more information or pre-event interviews with participating artists, please contact Beth Ann Hilton at Spotted Peccary Music at beth@spottedpeccary.comAbout Spotted Peccary Music:Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high-quality formats from MP3 to 24-bit studio masters. Explore more than 165 titles and 45 artists at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com About SoundQuest Fest:SoundQuest Fest, created by ambient music pioneer Steve Roach in 2010, unites a worldwide gathering of artists and audience members together for events unique in the realm of ambient music. The Soundquest Fest mission is to create global connection, togetherness, and inspiration through the power of sound and vision during this consequential and unique moment in time.Links:YouTube event link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ve4WMKjvNKU SoundQuest Fest: https://soundquestfest.live/ Spotted Peccary: https://spottedpeccary.com Bandcamp: https://ambientelectronic.bandcamp.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spottedpeccary/ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/user/spottedpeccary Facebook Event Updates: https://www.facebook.com/SteveRoachMusic/posts/10157991058343663

"Falling Sky" from Other Weather by Jeff Greinke; Artwork and Design by Daniel Pipitone.