Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,354 in the last 365 days.

Launch of Fintech Forum to Spotlight Women in FinTech and Drive Better Industry Collaboration in Financial Services

Speakers-1

Speakers-2

Launch of "Women and FinTech Forum" on 18 March. Showcasing Women Thought Leaders, Entrepreneurs, Regulators & Investors across the Financial Services Industry

HONG KONG ISLAND, CHINA, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Release_VirtualFinTechFair

Launch of Forum to Spotlight Women in FinTech and Drive Better Industry Collaboration

Women and FinTech Forum will run on 18 March 2021
• The Forum will bring together women leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators in FinTech from start-ups, corporates, regulators and investors

Finstep Asia Limited and Novsphere Limited are delighted to launch the Women and FinTech Forum under their flagship fintech brand, Virtual Fintech Fair. The Women and FinTech Forum will be an interactive and exclusively online event showcasing female FinTech thought leaders, women-focused companies and women professionals from across Asia and beyond.

Despite making up nearly half of the global population and controlling 89% of day-to-day purchasing decisions – that translates into $43 trillion of global consumer spending - the female demographic remains largely underserved and the market remains relatively untapped. In addition, across the FinTech industry, women are under-represented in the companies they work for – at both a leadership and general employee level – especially in technology and product roles.

The Women and FinTech Forum serves as a platform to showcase how products and services are being built by FinTech businesses and services to cater to women users. This event will further explore current industry dynamics and highlight the opportunity they represent for FinTech and digital financial services firms. It will also showcase startup pitches from women-led and women-focused FinTechs, opening new investment channels for businesses making an impact in the industry.

Supported by Gold Partner, Rapyd, a global FinTech as a Service company, the Forum will consist of thought leadership discussions on topics including:
• Why FinTech Needs to Focus on Women
• Customer Journeys for Women Users
• Investing in Women-Focused FinTechs
• Regulatory and Policy Frameworks
• Collaboration between Financial Institutions & FinTechs

Sherry Shi, Co-Founder of Virtual FinTech Fair, said, “With our new Women and Fintech Forum, we will showcase the immense opportunity that exists for businesses that focus on better understanding, serving and including women – from both an investment and user experience standpoint. We’ll be featuring innovative FinTechs, women FinTech leaders and digital solutions focused on women, as well as promoting investment trends and opportunities to drive collaboration, better inclusion and profitable business outcomes. ”

Marc Winitz, CMO of Rapyd, said, “Women represent about half the world’s population, yet most still lack the same access to financial services as men. At Rapyd we believe that equal access to financial tools, education, and merit-based career opportunities are fundamental human rights, so we’re supporting initiatives like the Women and Fintech Forum that champion inclusion opportunities for women. Doing this increases the overall size of the global economy and paves the way to a better future for everyone.”

For more information on participation please visit www.womenandfintech.com or contact:

FinStep Asia
Musheer Ahmed
musheer@finstep.asia

About Virtual Fintech Fair:
Virtual Fintech Fair (VFF) , co-founded by Novsphere Media and Finstep Asia, is a series of premier digital events showcasing FinTech innovations and trends from across Asia while bringing together the brightest minds and thought leaders from the global Fintech community.

Over the last year we have showcased 100+ innovative FinTechs from across Asia and over 150 speakers covering Digital Banking, WealthTech, InsurTech, RegTech, Digital Assets, Islamic Finance, Financial Inclusion, Women & FinTech, among others. We have had delegates from over 100 countries and 50+ partners join us across our events, including the Virtual Fintech Fair 2020 and Asia WealthTech Forum 2021.

Musheer Ahmed
Finstep Asia
musheer@finstep.asia
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

Women & Fintech Launch Video

You just read:

Launch of Fintech Forum to Spotlight Women in FinTech and Drive Better Industry Collaboration in Financial Services

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.