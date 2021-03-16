Launch of Fintech Forum to Spotlight Women in FinTech and Drive Better Industry Collaboration in Financial Services
• Women and FinTech Forum will run on 18 March 2021
• The Forum will bring together women leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators in FinTech from start-ups, corporates, regulators and investors
Finstep Asia Limited and Novsphere Limited are delighted to launch the Women and FinTech Forum under their flagship fintech brand, Virtual Fintech Fair. The Women and FinTech Forum will be an interactive and exclusively online event showcasing female FinTech thought leaders, women-focused companies and women professionals from across Asia and beyond.
Despite making up nearly half of the global population and controlling 89% of day-to-day purchasing decisions – that translates into $43 trillion of global consumer spending - the female demographic remains largely underserved and the market remains relatively untapped. In addition, across the FinTech industry, women are under-represented in the companies they work for – at both a leadership and general employee level – especially in technology and product roles.
The Women and FinTech Forum serves as a platform to showcase how products and services are being built by FinTech businesses and services to cater to women users. This event will further explore current industry dynamics and highlight the opportunity they represent for FinTech and digital financial services firms. It will also showcase startup pitches from women-led and women-focused FinTechs, opening new investment channels for businesses making an impact in the industry.
Supported by Gold Partner, Rapyd, a global FinTech as a Service company, the Forum will consist of thought leadership discussions on topics including:
• Why FinTech Needs to Focus on Women
• Customer Journeys for Women Users
• Investing in Women-Focused FinTechs
• Regulatory and Policy Frameworks
• Collaboration between Financial Institutions & FinTechs
Sherry Shi, Co-Founder of Virtual FinTech Fair, said, “With our new Women and Fintech Forum, we will showcase the immense opportunity that exists for businesses that focus on better understanding, serving and including women – from both an investment and user experience standpoint. We’ll be featuring innovative FinTechs, women FinTech leaders and digital solutions focused on women, as well as promoting investment trends and opportunities to drive collaboration, better inclusion and profitable business outcomes. ”
Marc Winitz, CMO of Rapyd, said, “Women represent about half the world’s population, yet most still lack the same access to financial services as men. At Rapyd we believe that equal access to financial tools, education, and merit-based career opportunities are fundamental human rights, so we’re supporting initiatives like the Women and Fintech Forum that champion inclusion opportunities for women. Doing this increases the overall size of the global economy and paves the way to a better future for everyone.”
About Virtual Fintech Fair:
Virtual Fintech Fair (VFF) , co-founded by Novsphere Media and Finstep Asia, is a series of premier digital events showcasing FinTech innovations and trends from across Asia while bringing together the brightest minds and thought leaders from the global Fintech community.
Over the last year we have showcased 100+ innovative FinTechs from across Asia and over 150 speakers covering Digital Banking, WealthTech, InsurTech, RegTech, Digital Assets, Islamic Finance, Financial Inclusion, Women & FinTech, among others. We have had delegates from over 100 countries and 50+ partners join us across our events, including the Virtual Fintech Fair 2020 and Asia WealthTech Forum 2021.
