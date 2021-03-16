Revenue Rocket Ranks No. 114 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Midwest’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Revenue Rocket earned its place on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Revenue Rocket earned this award through continued aggressive growth across all divisions, especially M&A advisory, as clients grew through acquisition or took their firm to market. The growth-strategy practice provided clients a steady hand on the tiller guided by expert advice from industry veterans and successful execution of Specialize, Verticalize, and Productize (SVP) programs.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Inc. 5000 again. 2021 will be another transformational year for clients as they grow through acquisition or monetize their life's investment by selling their firm, and we plan to grow alongside them. Strategic investors are hungry for business combinations fueled by substantial investor support toward technology-fueled industries, and we can pair the best companies together," said Mike Harvath, President and CEO of Revenue Rocket. "Alongside M&A services, our growth-strategy consulting drives clients to top-quartile revenue growth and profitability performance, driving their valuations to all-time highs," Harvath added.

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the 12 Midwest states. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 199 percent and in 2019 alone, they employed more than 43,000 people and added more than $11 billion to the Midwest economy. Companies based in the Chicago, Detroit, and Cincinnati areas brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/midwest starting March 16, 2021.

“This list proves the power of companies in Midwest states no matter the industry,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”



More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.