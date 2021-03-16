Real estate pro launches paper goods company to help realtors communicate in style
Vonne & Company offers thoughtfully designed stationery, notecards for handwritten messages
In a competitive marketplace, every REALTOR® knows the way to stand out is through personalized attention and communication.”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, USA, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran real estate professional Angel Piontek has always been passionate about the design of the stationery she used in her transactions with buyers, sellers, colleagues, and collaborators.
So she began creating her own custom notecards to convey handwritten messages to her clients throughout the sales process.
Eventually, she decided to launch a design studio specializing in paper goods to help realtors and other real estate professionals build and maintain meaningful connections with their clients through thoughtful, personalized communication.
Vonne & Co. creates paper goods for real estate professionals to elevate their brand and facilitate meaningful connections. Launched at the start of this year, the company’s target audience includes real estate agents, brokers, mortgage officers, and settlement companies.
The company’s premium quality products include an array of folded and flat note cards, key tags, waterproof stickers, and other closing essentials in a variety of collections. All products are designed in-house and printed on premium materials.
Piontek has worked in the real estate industry since 2003, when started out as an agent. She has since held several industry roles, including serving as vice president of marketing for a real estate agency.
Her goal with Vonne & Co. is to help detail-oriented professionals craft an exceptional experience for their clients.
“In a competitive marketplace, every REALTOR® knows the way to stand out is through personalized attention and communication,” Piontek said. “At Vonne & Co., we believe everything you do in business should convey a message of quality. That’s why we have chosen modern materials and fresh designs to help your brand stand out. Whether you want to thank a trusted partner or stay front of mind with a client after closing, your handwritten notes will make a difference.”
As part of the company’s emphasis on social responsibility, they partner only with vendors committed to printing responsibly-sourced, eco-friendly materials in the USA. They also support local charitable causes, with a focus on donating to organizations that work toward empowerment through education. As part of this, a portion of all Vonne & Co. profits support students experiencing financial hardship.
Learn more about Vonne & Co. and sign up for their email list to receive exclusive news, updates about special promotions, and to enter a monthly drawing to win a $50 Vonne & Co. gift card at https://vonne.co. Follow the company on Facebook and Instagram at @thevonneco.
Angel Piontek
Vonne & Co.
info@vonne.co