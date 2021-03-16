‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 8 Draw
In that moment, my lust was for the deep, sweet taste of flesh, and I would have my kill.”MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY, USA , March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the release of Chapter 8 Draw from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and audio content on Soundcloud along with SFX video content on YouTube and IGTV.
As the BINGE story progresses this chapter deals with C.W.’s relationship with Death and that it has changed, as C.W. stalks it, and tries to kill it. Both Death and C.W. are scarred for life, but each leave intact. This is C.W. announcing, “I will not go gently into that good night.” He is ‘raging against the dying of the light.’ As the chapter unfolds to its end “Our wounds were deep. We had both been permanently marked by the other; tattooed. But, in the end, our torrid exchange was a draw.”
Book reviewers, bloggers, journalists, and other media contacts who would like to receive a copy and/or schedule an interview with the authors can email inquiries.
