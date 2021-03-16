2X Grammy award winning songwriter Mulelt Dragon launches the world’s first Mulelt based NFT available on rarible.com
USA, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville based 2X Grammy award winning songwriter Mullet Dragon successfully launches the world’s first Mullet (hair style) based NFT available on rarible.com
"I’m excited about the future of NFTs,” says Mullet Dragon. “I believe NFTs have the ability to bring value back to song writing and recording artists and establish a more personal relationship between the creator and the art."
Mullet Dragon says he plans to launch more NFTs in the future. Mullet Dragon is also the owner of Mullet Magic All Purpose Hair Clay, "The world's best all-purpose hair clay."
You can check out the impressive Mullet Based NFT using this link: https://bit.ly/2OQo7nW
You can learn more about Mullet Dragon by following his Instagram account at instagram.com/mulletdragon or website www.mulletdragon.com
Mullet Dragon is also planning his first EP release "Mullets R Us" later this year in 2020. So far, the album looks tasty and features hip hop artists like RIFF RAFF aka Jody High Roller as well as hyped and anticipated songs like "Candy Colored Porsche" and "Socks N Flops"
Buy it on Amazon here https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08XDVV4K7?ref=myi_title_dp
About MULLET DRAGON
Mullet Dragon Is 2x Grammy Award Winning Songwriter music producer and recording artist from Nashville, TN.
Mullet Magic aims to provide the best all-purpose Hair Styling Clay on the Planet using 100% Natural and Organic Ingredients like Vitamin B and Beeswax.
