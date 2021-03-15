Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Help design the new SR 500 pedestrian/bicycle overcrossing at 54th Avenue/Stapleton Road in Vancouver

Tamara Greenwell, communications, 360-905-2056

Online survey open through March 31 

VANCOUVER – Community members who walk, bike or roll in Vancouver are invited to help inform the design of a new State Route 500 overcrossing. The Washington State Department of Transportation is beginning work to design a pedestrian/bicycle overcrossing for people to cross SR 500 near Northeast 54th Avenue.

“Community input is so important to our design process,” said Project Engineer Susan Fell. “It helps us better understand the needs of the community and build infrastructure that will provide better connectivity for all in the decades ahead.”

SR 500 pedestrian/bicycle overcrossing online survey

When Monday, March 15 through Wednesday, March 31

Where Online survey: www.surveymonkey.com/r/SR50042Ave54Ave

Details Travelers will learn about efforts underway to reconnect access for people to walk, bike or roll across SR 500 and are asked to share their priorities and needs to help inform the design of the new overcrossing.  

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. Free WiFi access is available at these locations for people who wish to participate in the online survey:

  • Vancouver Mall Community Library, 8700 NE Vancouver Mall Drive, Vancouver
  • Fort Vancouver Regional Library Operations Center, 1007 E. Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver

To find additional Drive-In WiFi Hotspot locations visit: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/

Input and comments will also be accepted by email, phone or letter to:

WSDOT Clark County Engineering Office

11018 NE 51st Circle

Vancouver, WA 98682

360-905-1500

This $5 million project is scheduled to begin construction in late 2022.

People interested in learning more about this and other WSDOT work in Clark County can sign up to receive email notifications.

