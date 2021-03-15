Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,382 in the last 365 days.

Westport Fuel Systems Announces Inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX | Nasdaq: WPRT) a global leader in alternative fuel, low-emissions transportation technologies is pleased to announce that its commons shares will be added by Dow Jones to the S&P/TSX Composite Index effective Monday, March 22, 2022, prior to the open of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”).

“We are honored to be added to the S&P/TSX composite index,” said David M. Johnson, CEO of Westport Fuel Systems. “This milestone is a recognition of our achievements over the past few years, and I would like to thank our employees and board of directors for their contributions to our success. The need for gaseous fuel systems and components that decarbonize transportation continues to grow, and Westport Fuel Systems is well positioned to deliver outstanding value to our customers and our shareholders.”

About S&P Dow Jones Indices
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence.

About Westport Fuel Systems
Westport Fuel Systems is driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. The company is a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global automotive industry. Westport’s technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America and South America, the company serves customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com.

Investor Inquiries:
Christine Marks
Investor Relations
T: +1 604-718-2046
E: invest@wfsinc.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Westport Fuel Systems Announces Inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.