Robert Testagrossa Launches a Custom Zapier Integration to Increase Power of Auth0’s Authentication as a Service

Developer’s New Custom Open-Source Integration Introduces Newfound Compatability Between Auth0 and Zapier

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Testagrossa, a leading cryptocurrency developer, announced today the launch on GitHub of a new custom Zapier integration tool for Auth0. An “authentication-as-a-service” company, Auth0 offers a platform to authenticate, authorize, and secure access for applications, devices, and users. Zapier is a leading global company in the “no code” movement that allows end users to quickly integrate various applications without developers writing code.

Developers frequently utilize Auth0 to build secure and reliable login and user account functions for their applications, sites, and programs. This offloads the developers from worrying about credential management, social logins (such as “Login with Google”) security, and various other back-end elements.

Robert Testagrossa’s custom integration enables multiple functions including “Find”, “Create”, and “Update” Users and “Creat Password Reset Links” and is available at: https://github.com/artes-dev/auth0-zapier. Before this custom creation, Auth0 was not a compatible Zapier service.

Zapier is a popular platform for building “no code” integrations between different apps and services. For example, users leverage Zapier to create an alert and action mechanism that tells a user every time a Tweet mentions their name. The program can build automated rules based on the user’s preferences. For the Tweet example, Zapier could email the Tweet to designated recipients or add the Tweet content to a row on a Google Sheet.

Robert Testagrossa is a developer and Entrepreneur and offers an array of software development and cryptocurrency-focused solutions.