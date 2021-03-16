Los Angeles Periodontists Successfully Reverse Gum Disease with Non-Surgical Treatment
BRENTWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The only dual-board certified periodontal practice in Brentwood, Los Angeles, is doing more than just treating gum disease; they are curing it. Dr. Alexendre Amir-Aalam and Dr. Alina Krivitsky of the CENTER for Advanced Periodontal and Implant Therapy are at the forefront of offering The Bonner Method within the United States. The treatment, which has been successfully practiced in Canada and Europe for more than a decade, is an innovative, non-surgical procedure that provides patients with long-term solutions that target the root causes of periodontal disease to prevent it from redeveloping.
This is an image of the patient's plaque sample under a microscope during the beginning of his treatment. The amount of aggressive bacteria present demonstrates the severity of his gum disease.
Until now, analyzing disease under a microscope to better understand its nature has been an industry-standard across the medical field, with the exception of dentistry. Because dental professionals have not been able to understand the causes of gum disease from a cellular level, treatment has been focused on healing the side effects, including bleeding, inflammation, and gum pocket formation, rather than accurately identifying the root causes. By analyzing plaque samples taken from gum disease patients under a microscope, The Bonner Method has discovered that in addition to pathogenic bacteria, parasites are a major cause of gum disease in many patients. These parasites release toxins into the tissue, which can cause tissue destruction and lead to several systemic health conditions.
Madison Kaplan, Lead Non-Surgical Dental Hygienist at the CENTER, has successfully provided treatment for patients suffering from abrasive and distinct forms of gum disease, who are desperately seeking answers and solutions for their illness but have been repeatedly unsuccessful. In one account, Kaplan treated a 20-year-old Iraq War Veteran who suffered from severe periodontal disease. When he returned from his service in 2008, he began to experience severe symptoms in his gums, including swelling, purulent (commonly known as pus buildup), and dried blood around his gums each morning, all resulting from unknown parasites. He spent the next decade seeking a cure, while his mental, emotional and physical health completely depleted. In May of 2020, he was finally referred to the CENTER For Advanced Periodontal & Implant Therapy, where he received the restorative care he needed to turn his oral health around.
The patient shared his account of the truly transformative treatment, explaining “my experience with Madison and Dr. Aalam has been life-changing, to say the least. I served overseas in the middle 2000s, and after drinking contaminated water, I returned home unaware of a parasite that had invaded my gums. At first, I barely noticed, but after a few years, the exhaustion and sickness were taking over my life. The constant bleeding, waking up with dry bloody gums, and my declining health scared me. When I did visit the dentist, I would spend the months afterward severely ill, ingesting all the bacteria released into my bloodstream from the cleanings. I couldn't eat, which caused terrible weight loss, my anxiety was crippling, and I felt at times I was dying from this invisible monster inside my body that no doctor could identify. Then, everything changed when I visited The CENTER for Advanced Periodontal & Implant Therapy. When I arrived I was at my last straw; internally destroyed, visibly shaken, and sad from a decade of not understanding what was wrong with me. Within minutes of my first consultation, I knew I was in wonderful hands. I felt the care in their voices and the true feeling that soon my nightmare would be over. 10 months later, as I can see the finish line to my recovery, I've seen the results as clear as water. My anxiety and tension I felt over my whole body are now gone, my gums are no longer inflamed and bleeding, and the parasites are gone. To anyone in my position, I'm here to tell you firsthand that there is a solution that truly works. I thank Madison and the entire staff for giving me my life back.”
Kaplan explains, “When this patient came in, we diagnosed him with aggressive periodontitis and severe inflammation and bleeding. He was petrified of dental work but motivated to find an alternative answer. That’s where The Bonner Method came in. We performed a comprehensive assessment during his first phase of treatment, including a clinical examination, microbiological analysis, x-rays, and discussion of his medical and travel history. As a result, we determined untreated parasites were causing his infection and triggering a chronic inflammatory, full-body response.”
Kaplan went on to share that “his first plaque sample confirmed our findings of vibrios, spirochetes, parasites, and many red blood cells and white blood cells, indicative of the highest levels of infection and inflammation. The bacteria found were an invasive, pathogenic group that moved very fervently on the slide, indicating the severity and prominence of his periodontal disease. Within the first three visits, the patient reported no dried blood in the morning. After the fourth visit, he experienced no odor when flossing, and by the fifth visit, he no longer felt sick internally, proving that true healing happens from the inside out. Ten months later, the disease-causing bacteria and parasites have been successfully eliminated, and we restored his oral health from a microscopic level.”
The Bonner Method determines patients’ progress over the course of 10 office visits. Under the direction of Dr. Aalam and Dr. Krivitsky, Kaplan and the patient analyze microscopic results together during each visit and discuss in detail each patients’ specific homecare habits and techniques needed to successfully cure periodontal disease. Thorough cleanings with the dental hygienist will be addressed midway into treatment, once inflammation and infection have been controlled. A diligent at-home care routine during and following treatment is crucial in achieving and maintaining results, so a highly specific protocol is created for each patient based on their medical history and the severity of their history with gum disease. This includes frequent professional cleanings, brushing, and flossing techniques, and any necessary medicaments needed to sustain a patient’s long-term oral health.
To learn more about The Bonner Method, please contact the CENTER For Advanced Periodontal and Implant Therapy at 310-299-8329 or visit www.ImplantPerioCenter.com.
Charlene Yashouafar
Social Lighthouse
+1 213-403-1407
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Nonsurgical Solution to Gum Disease (The Bonner Method)