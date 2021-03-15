Rebuilding I-94 BL, US-31 and I-94 in Benton Township resumes March 20

Contact:

Work starts Saturday, March 20, to rebuild I-94 BL between Crystal Avenue and I-94 in Benton Township.

2021 is the second year of the three-year, $121.5 million investment to rebuild I-94 BL, connect US-31 to I-94 with a new I-94 BL interchange, rebuild I-94 between Britain Avenue and I-196, and rebuild the I-94 interchange at I-196.

There will be several stages of work throughout the year. Check Mi Drive for active work, lane closures, and detours.

March 15, 2021 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is continuing the three-year, $121.5 million investment to rebuild I-94 Business Loop (BL) (Main Street), connect US-31 to I-94, and rebuild I-94 between Britain Avenue and I-196 in Benton Township, Berrien County.

This season's work will start Saturday, March 20, with rebuilding 1.9 miles of I-94 BL (Main Street) from Crystal Avenue to I-94, converting the roadway from a four-lane divided highway to a two-lane road. Work is expected to wrap up for the season in mid-November. Throughout the project, I-94 BL will be closed between Crystal Avenue and I-94. Traffic will be detoured on Napier Avenue, Pipestone Road, and M-139.

The rebuilding work will feature several stages and components throughout the year, including work to:

Continue building 1.8 miles of US-31.

Rebuild 3.5 miles of westbound I-94 between Britain Avenue to east of I-196.

Build cul-de-sacs on Empire Avenue at US-31 and on Highland Avenue at I-94.

Rebuild the Territorial Road bridge over I-94.

Build a Benton Center Road bridge over US-31.

Improve the Benton Center Road bridge over westbound I-94.

Build the US-31 and I-94 BL interchange.

With such a storied history and detailed project, people are encouraged to visit the US-31-I-94 Connector StoryMap, created by the MDOT Southwest Region GIS unit to provide an overview of the project's history and preview the stages of the project from design to completion. The website offers the public a living source of information, providing updates, project background and milestones, and other vital information.

Funding for this project is made possible in part by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.