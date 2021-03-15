Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDOT to rebuild southbound I-196 from Holland to Saugatuck starting March 22

Contact: John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Allegan  

HIGHWAY: I-196

CLOSEST CITIES: Holland and Saugatuck

START DATE: Monday, March 22, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will rebuild and improve approximately 12 miles of southbound I-196 from M-40 in Holland to 130th Avenue in the Saugatuck/Douglas areas. This project will include rebuilding and resurfacing, culvert replacements, bridge improvements, and replacing the Saugatuck Rest Area with a new facility. The majority of this work is funded by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program.

TRAFFIC IMPACT:

Southbound I-196 will be closed with both directions of traffic sharing the northbound side of the roadway. The southbound I-196 on and off ramps at Blue Star Highway (Exit 41) will be closed and traffic detoured south to Exit 36 (also Blue Star Highway). In early July, northbound US-31 traffic will be detoured onto I-196 and M-40.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Long-term benefits include improvements to safety and operations, as well as extending the service life of the roadway, bridges and rest area.

