DEM Urges Residents to Refrain from Any Open-Air Burning Today

PROVIDENCE - The Department of Environmental Management is urging Rhode Islanders to refrain from any open-air burning today as there is an elevated fire danger.

DEM's Division of Forest Environment's Forest Fire Program is advising residents that critical fire weather conditions exist in Rhode Island today due to low relative humidity and strong sustained winds. Any fires that start will spread rapidly, containment will be difficult, and suppression efforts by the fire department may exceed their capability.

DEM reminds residents who wish to conduct open air burning that they must receive a permit from their local fire district. Be sure to contact your local fire department before lighting any fires to ensure it is safe to do so. Individuals who cause a brush fire can be held liable for all suppression costs and damages regardless of intent, use or issuance of valid burning permit. Remember Only You Can Prevent Wildfires!

The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement today warning that an elevated fire weather potential will continue today across Massachusetts, northern Connecticut and Rhode Island, due to the combination of relative humidity dropping between 15 and 25 percent in the afternoon, and northwest winds gusting between 25 and 35 mph with a few gusts up to 40 mph.

For more information on Division of Forest Environment programs and initiatives, visit http://www.dem.ri.gov/programs/forestry/. For timely updates follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RhodeIslandWildfire/