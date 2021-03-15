Audio: Sen. Denny Hoskins’ Podcast for the Week of March 8

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, discusses Senate Bill 152, legislation that would modify provisions relating to education; Senate Bill 153 & 97, a measure that seeks to modify provisions relating to taxation; and Senate Bill 262, which would modify provisions relating to transportation. All three of these proposals have passed the Missouri Senate and are in the Missouri House of Representatives for similar consideration.

To download audio, please right click the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:

Hoskins-Podcast-031121 (3:11) Q: our hardworking Missourians.