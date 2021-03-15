Audio: Sen. Holly Rehder’s Podcast for the Week of March 8
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses the first half of the 2021 legislative session and Senate Bill 63, which would put a prescription drug-monitoring program into place.
Rehder-Podcast-031121 (4:37) Q: across the line.
- Senator Rehder says there are fewer Missouri senators than there are state representatives in our state. Rehder-1-031121 (:30) Q: hiccups, of course.
- Senator Rehder adds most of the priority legislation for this year has moved through the upper chamber, including Senate Bill 55. Rehder-2-031121 (:30) Q: in any way.
- Senator Rehder also says Senate Bill 63, which would put a prescription drug-monitoring program into place, will be a priority in the second half of session. Rehder-3-031121 (:27) Q: from spring break.
- Senator Rehder says her legislation is further along than in past years. Rehder-4-031121 (:30) Q: across the line.