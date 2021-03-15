Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audio: Sen. Holly Rehder’s Podcast for the Week of March 8

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses the first half of the 2021 legislative session and Senate Bill 63, which would put a prescription drug-monitoring program into place.

 

Rehder-Podcast-031121  (4:37)

  1. Senator Rehder says there are fewer Missouri senators than there are state representatives in our state. Rehder-1-031121  (:30)
  2. Senator Rehder adds most of the priority legislation for this year has moved through the upper chamber, including Senate Bill 55. Rehder-2-031121  (:30)
  3. Senator Rehder also says Senate Bill 63, which would put a prescription drug-monitoring program into place, will be a priority in the second half of session. Rehder-3-031121  (:27)
  4. Senator Rehder says her legislation is further along than in past years. Rehder-4-031121  (:30)

